Madhya Pradesh: Village boy ends life after supplementary in Xth exam in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A class 10 student of Ujjainiya village under Ghattiya police station committed suicide soon after announcement of results by MP Board of Secondary Education. He had got supplementary in the examination.

Madhya Pradesh High School results were declared on Thursday. While many students were successful, 15-year-old Shivraj Singh, son of Narendra Singh Panwar, ended his life due to poor result. Shivraj had got supplementary in social science. Dejected over it, he hanged himself to death in his house.

He was alone at home as the family had gone to attend Kalash Sthapana programme at Krishna temple. When family members reached home, they could not find Shivraj and a room was locked from inside. When he did not open the door even after repeated calling, family members broke open the door and Shivraj was found hanging inside.

The villagers said that Shivraj was an introvert. Two to three days back, he had suffered a wound in his eye. Since, then he had confined himself to the house.

Mental Health Helplines | File