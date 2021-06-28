Indore: Prayagraj train to run daily from July 11, currently running four days a week

Indore: From the next month, train number 04116/04115 Prayagraj-Mhow-Prayagraj Special Express will be operated daily in place of 4 days a week.
Train No. 04116 Prayagraj-Mhow Special Express, which is at present running from Prayagraj 4 days a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday will run daily from 11th July. Similarly, Train No. 04115 Mhow-Prayagraj Special Express, presently running from the cantonment city on 4 days in a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, will run daily from 12th July.
No change has been made in the train’s arrival and departure time, stoppage, coach composition etc., all of which will remain as before.
For detailed information regarding stoppages, operating timings, composition, frequency and days of operation of special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Only those passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in the special trains.
Train’s speed limit along Indore-Mhow section rises
The sectional speed of Indore-Rau-Mhow section has been increased to
110 km/h. After checking the railway track of the section, the speed
limit has been increased after all the parameters were found
satisfactory. Speed limit of Rau-Indore Down main line section is
increased from 80 km/h to 110 km/h and speed limit of Indore-Rau Up
main line section from 100 km/h to 110 km/h. The speed of Rau-Mhow
single line section has been increased from 90 km/h to 110 km/h. With
this increase in the speed limit of the section, the speed of
passenger and goods trains will also be increased and trains can be
run at a faster speed, which will save time and energy.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)