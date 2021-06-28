Indore: Prayagraj train to run daily from July 11, currently running four days a week

Indore: From the next month, train number 04116/04115 Prayagraj-Mhow-Prayagraj Special Express will be operated daily in place of 4 days a week.



Train No. 04116 Prayagraj-Mhow Special Express, which is at present running from Prayagraj 4 days a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday will run daily from 11th July. Similarly, Train No. 04115 Mhow-Prayagraj Special Express, presently running from the cantonment city on 4 days in a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, will run daily from 12th July.



No change has been made in the train’s arrival and departure time, stoppage, coach composition etc., all of which will remain as before.



For detailed information regarding stoppages, operating timings, composition, frequency and days of operation of special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Only those passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in the special trains.