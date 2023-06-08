 Indore: Police Organize Workshop For Children 
World Environment Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police, in collaboration with the Kalanjali Social Welfare Society, organised a workshop at DRP Line Indore on World Environment Day to raise awareness about environmental conservation. The workshop aimed to equip children from police families with the knowledge of decorating plant pots and to emphasize their moral responsibility towards environmental protection.

Under the guidance of Kalanjali Social Welfare Society trainers, the children showcased their creativity by beautifully decorating the plant pots with their hands.

Officers and guests present at the event highlighted the significance of a clean and healthy environment and emphasised the collective responsibility to safeguard it.

Additional deputy commissioner of Police, Manisha Pathak Soni, stressed that planting trees and nurturing them is crucial for environmental preservation.  The event concluded with a tree plantation activity, where the children and participants pledged to plant saplings and diligently care for them to ensure a clean environment.

