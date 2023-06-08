 Madhya Pradesh: New bridge across Banna to be open to public soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: New bridge across Banna to be open to public soon

Madhya Pradesh: New bridge across Banna to be open to public soon

Since the height of the old bridge was low and since it went under water, it was very difficult to cross it during the rainy season. There were chances of accident, too.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:54 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A new bridge across the Banna river near the Devgaon-Devra Marg in Jhumtuli village is ready for inauguration, and will be open to the public.

Since the height of the old bridge was low and since it went under water, it was very difficult to cross it during the rainy season. There were chances of accident, too.

The residents of the village demanded the administrative officials and people’s representatives to build a new bridge.

Sub-divisional officer of PWD Gurmeet Bhatia said the district administration, keeping the people’s problems in mind, issued a tender in the financial 2018-19 for building a new bridge.

The work was given to Rajesh Sharma construction agency. According to the tender, the work had to be completed before June 15 this year.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 2 held for robbing sub-engineer in Badnawar
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: New bridge across Banna to be open to public soon

Madhya Pradesh: New bridge across Banna to be open to public soon

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for beating up civic body worker

MP: Impersonator makes away with cell phone of private company employee who had put it up for sale...

MP: Impersonator makes away with cell phone of private company employee who had put it up for sale...

Madhya Pradesh: Miners tearing down heart of Betwa river

Madhya Pradesh: Miners tearing down heart of Betwa river

Madhya Pradesh: Loading vehicle runs over 4-year-old girl in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Loading vehicle runs over 4-year-old girl in Gwalior