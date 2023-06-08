Madhya Pradesh: New bridge across Banna to be open to public soon

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A new bridge across the Banna river near the Devgaon-Devra Marg in Jhumtuli village is ready for inauguration, and will be open to the public.

Since the height of the old bridge was low and since it went under water, it was very difficult to cross it during the rainy season. There were chances of accident, too.

The residents of the village demanded the administrative officials and people’s representatives to build a new bridge.

Sub-divisional officer of PWD Gurmeet Bhatia said the district administration, keeping the people’s problems in mind, issued a tender in the financial 2018-19 for building a new bridge.

The work was given to Rajesh Sharma construction agency. According to the tender, the work had to be completed before June 15 this year.