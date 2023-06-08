Madhya Pradesh: 2 held for robbing sub-engineer in Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police arrested two accused in connection with sub-engineer robbery case of February 18, said Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar.

Those arrested include, Vijay Verma of Kuttabawadi, Ujjain and Wasim Shah of Durga Colony, Ghatia village in Ujjain district.

Parihar said that sub-engineer Narayan Ninama of Badnawar lodged a complaint after two unidentified accused intercepted him on four-lane highway on February 18 at 8 pm. The accused stopped him at Multhan Chowpati and snatched Rs 1,000, mobile phone and a motorcycle before fleeing from the spot.

Based on Ninama’s complaint, police began investigation into the matter. Nearly four-month after the incident, police got a major breakthrough about Vijay’s whereabouts in Ujjain. Police team raided his place and arrested him. During interrogation, he spilled the beans about Wasim, who was later arrested. Police recovered stolen mobile phone and motorcycle from their possession.

