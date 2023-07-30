 Indore: "People Of Madhya Pradesh Have Clearly Accepted BJP", Says Union Minister Vaishnaw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: "People Of Madhya Pradesh Have Clearly Accepted BJP", Says Union Minister Vaishnaw

Indore: "People Of Madhya Pradesh Have Clearly Accepted BJP", Says Union Minister Vaishnaw

The BJP has made Vaishnaw the joint-incharge for the state polls.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the people of Madhya Pradesh have clearly accepted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year. The BJP has made Vaishnaw the joint-incharge for the state polls.

"There is enthusiasm among BJP workers for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Indore visit. The public has very clearly accepted the BJP," Vaishnaw told reporters here.

Shah is scheduled to participate in the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' in Indore on Sunday and around 50,000 saffron party workers are expected to attend the event.

This will be Shah's first public interaction with BJP workers in MP ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls, and the party has also describing it as the launch of the state election campaign.

Read Also
Indore: Laxmibai Nagar railway station to be developed from Banganga side, assures minister Ashwini...
article-image

Before interacting with the media, Vaishnaw visited the local railway station along with Indore's Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani and senior railway officials.

The railway minister said Indore is an important and historical city of Madhya Pradesh, besides being "swad ki rajdhani" (capital of taste).

"We have taken up the task of making the city's railway station world-class, and very good designs have been made for this," he said.

"I have discussed with the officials that the work of making Indore's railway station world-class should start soon. We will start this work soon," he added. 

Read Also
Ujjain: Goraksha Foundation demands probe on Vaishnav Devi stampede
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Kala Guru Samman’ Presented To 3 Arts And Literature Personalities

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Kala Guru Samman’ Presented To 3 Arts And Literature Personalities

MP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Indore, Will Soon Address BJP Workers

MP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Indore, Will Soon Address BJP Workers

Madhya Pradesh: City Has Received 27-Inch Rainfall So Far

Madhya Pradesh: City Has Received 27-Inch Rainfall So Far

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Commissioner Forms ‘Project Cell,’ Lists Out Its Priorities

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Commissioner Forms ‘Project Cell,’ Lists Out Its Priorities

Madhya Pradesh: Nagjhiri TI And Others Accused Of Thrashing Liquor Shop Employee

Madhya Pradesh: Nagjhiri TI And Others Accused Of Thrashing Liquor Shop Employee