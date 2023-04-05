Indore: Laxmibai Nagar railway station to be developed from Banganga side, assures minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Indore: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav assures development of Laxmibai Nagar station from Banganga side | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Laxmibai Nagar railway station will be developed from Banganga side after conducting a survey, assured railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Wednesday.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani has taken a major initiative to improve the rail infrastructure of Indore for the convenience of the common citizens. In this regard, he met union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Parliament and requested to develop Laxmibai Nagar railway station from Banganga area.

Lalwani informed Vaishnav that Indore is one of the fastest growing cities of India and the state government is currently planning to develop Indore and Park Road station. Along with this, a plan is also being drawn for the development of Laxmibai Nagar station.

5 lakh people to be benefitted

Lalwani said that if platforms, basic facilities and access roads are made at Laxmibai Nagar station towards Banganga, then about 5 lakh people living in the area will not have to take a long journey of 5 kilometers to reach the station. This will reduce the unnecessary pressure of vehicles on the road. Also, the load on Laxmibai Nagar railway station will be distributed on both the sides.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav have given many gifts to Indore. Today, he gave a letter to develop Laxmibai Nagar railway station from Banganga side. He has also given instruction to the officers to conduct a survey in this regard”, he added.

Read Also IIT Indore holds startup boot camps at four institutions in Madhya Pradesh