Indore Gears Up For Anant Chaturdashi Procession; Check Traffic Diversion Plan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore city is all set to host its grand Anant Chaturdashi procession on Saturday, continuing the annual tradition with great enthusiasm.

As per the schedule, tableaux of Lord Ganesha from different parts of the city will gather at the DRP Line Square before the start of the procession.

Traffic routes in the city will be diverted to make way for the procession.

The procession will move through key routes of the city including Chikmangloor Square, Jail Road, MG Road, Fruit Market, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Nrisingh Bazaar, Cloth Market, Khajuri Bazaar, Rajwada, Mrignayani and Nagar Nigam before the idols are taken to their final destinations. The event is expected to begin around 6 pm and will continue till late at night.

To ensure smooth management of the procession and the safety of devotees, traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced across the city.

No vehicles will be allowed to move along the procession route during the event. Roads such as the route from Bhagirathpura to Bhandari Bridge, Regal Square to Shastri Bridge, Saifi Square to Sanjay Setu and Nandlalpura, Nagar Nigam Square to Mrignayani and Chikmangloor, as well as Rajkumar Bridge to DRP Square, will remain closed for general traffic.

Additionally, areas like Rambagh, Mahesh Joshi T, Subhash Chowk Water Tank, ACP Office, Malharganj, Badwali Chowki, Itwariya Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Dargah Square, Macchi Bazaar, Pandharinath Police Station, Gautampura, and Kabootarkhana Chowki will also be sealed from vehicular entry.

Authorities have ensured that only pedestrians will be allowed along the route so that devotees can witness the procession peacefully.

The city is expected to witness a vibrant atmosphere, with thousands of people gathering along the streets to watch the beautifully decorated tableaux and bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.