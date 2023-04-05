IIT Indore holds startup boot camps at four institutions in Madhya Pradesh

IIT Indore holds boot camps at four institutions in Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore Advanced Centre for Entrepreneurship (ACE) organized startup bootcamps at higher educational institutions of Madhya Pradesh to enhance the entrepreneurship skills among students and young entrepreneurs.

Since January, IITI ACE Foundation has successfully organized four 2-day startup bootcamps, financially supported by MP Startup Centre.

These were conducted in Medi-Caps University, IPS Academy in Indore, Govt Madhav Science College in Ujjain and Rewa Engineering College. A total of around 529 student participants including startups attended these bootcamps.

Prof. Suhas Joshi, director, IIT Indore said “This is one of the biggest outreach activities we have organized in recent times in terms of the number of student participants and number of hours engaged”.

Focus at startup and entrepreneurship

The technical sessions of the boot camps covered various aspects of startup and entrepreneurship such as picking a startup idea, developing the idea into a Minimum Viable Product, creating a successful startup, key terms and jargons in startup, valuation basics, funding avenues, basics of IP for entrepreneurs, etc. They also included one mock pitching session exclusively for student participants to pitch their ideas in front of experts.

"The Institute received very positive feedback from the participants with some of the participants motivated towards choosing entrepreneurial career options," Joshi said. A team of professors with diverse backgrounds from IIT Indore, were the expert speakers. The team included Prof Ruchi Sharma, Dr Ananya Ghoshal, Dr Shomik Dasgupta and Dr Swaminathan R.