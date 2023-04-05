Indore: City earns highest cash revenue of Rs 7.4 per unit in MP

Representative Pic/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore city circle has earned record cash revenue of Rs 7.4 per unit in financial year 2022-23, which is around 25 paise more than what it collected last year, according to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

There has been a significant increase in the revenue of Indore city in the financial year 2022-23. In this fiscal, 331.12 crore units of electricity were distributed in the city circle, and Rs 376.21 crore more revenue was recovered this year. The total collection stood at Rs 2452.94 crore this year in Indore city circle.

Indore circle superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma said that extensive efforts were made throughout the year for the operation of consumer services and revenue collection. Sharma said that the five executive engineers viz Vinay Pratap Singh, Sunil Singh, Yogesh Aathnere, DK Tiwari and Gajendra Kumar also had significant contributions in earning revenue collection.

The amount of electricity sold in the city and the amount of revenue that has been collected is more than last year. “Compared to last year, the cash amount of 25 paise more has been received on one unit. At present, the per unit cash revenue (CRPU) receipt in the Indore city has been Rs 7.40, which is the highest in Madhya Pradesh,” Sharma said.

The three other metropolitan cities of the state, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior are far behind the city of Indore. CRPU is seen in the power case in the same way as NPA ie Non-Performing Assets are seen in banking sector. “The increase in cash revenue also reflects the reduction in outstanding amount and the continuous recovery of bill amount from the consumers,” the West Discom said.

