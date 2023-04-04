Indore Police shares tips to prevent cybercrime; WATCH video

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police have shared practical tips to industrial workers to prevent cybercrime. The MP Police advised to call cyber helpline number 1930 for immediate help in case of online fraud.
The Madhya Pradesh Police has tweeted a video of an awareness drive.
They instructed people to be aware and safe. The Madhya Pradesh police has made the workers and women aware and informed about the methods of cyber fraud.
The police advised not to share the personal information. They also spread awareness about the safety of women and children.
The information about the energy help desk and helpline numbers was given. Workers were also told about the ill effects of drugs.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)