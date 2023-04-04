Indore: Meet Aditya Tiwari, the cutest Traffic Management Mitra of the week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class 3 student Aditya Tiwari has bagged the title of ‘Traffic Management Mitra of the Week’. He is, apparently, the youngest 'Mitra' to create traffic awareness among the people.
Internet is loving the pictures of cute Aditya, holding a mic in one hand and a placard in the other to spread the road and traffic awareness.
Aditya has been working hard with his parents to manage traffic at Bhawarkua square. He even recited poems to educate citizens about traffic rules and regulations. He also showcased his exceptional skills in traffic management.
Besides this, there are about 500 responsible citizens who have joined and participated under the Traffic Management Mitra scheme and initiative launched by Indore police. These citizens have been recurring their services for 14 consecutive months.
Aditya’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, even the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated his work.
Notably, Indore Police is calling upon citizens through the twitter to join the Traffic Management Mitra scheme, the league of responsible citizens to make the roads safer.
