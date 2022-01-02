Ujjain: Goraksha Foundation demands probe on Vaishnav Devi stampede

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu organisations expressed deep condolences on death of twelve pilgrims and shared concerns about fourteen injured in a stampede at the prominent religious shrine on Saturday.

The incident has sent shock waves across the country and beyond. The disaster occurred at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in northern India.

Mahantpeer of Bhritahari cave, Yogi Ramnath also expressed grief and condolences to kin of those who were deceased in unfortunate incident.

Raising questions on working of Vaishav Devi Shrine Board, Peethadheeshwar Balyogi of Valmiki Dham went on to say that lakhs of devotees across the country throng shrine on every New Year but the administration failed to make appropriate arrangements.

The unfortunate incident has sent shock waves across the country on New Year. President of Goraksha Shaktidham Sevarth Foundation, Yogi Shivnandannath demanded a high-level probe into Vaishav Devi stampede incident.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 01:00 AM IST