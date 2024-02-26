 Indore: Paytm Field Manager Hangs Self Fearing Firing From Job
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Paytm Field Manager Hangs Self Fearing Firing From Job

Indore: Paytm Field Manager Hangs Self Fearing Firing From Job

The news comes at a when the fintech giant is fighting for its survival following the RBI crackdown over alleged irregularities in the audit report.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Field Manager (Operation) of Paytm Company in Indore allegedly hanged himself to death, fearing firing from the job. The news comes at a when the fintech giant is fighting for its survival following the RBI crackdown over alleged irregularities in the audit report.

The post-mortem of the dead body was conducted on Monday morning. The family members have left for Gwalior with the body. Here, the police are preparing to take statements from company officials in the case.

According to Lasudia TI Taresh Soni, Gaurav Gupta (40) died by suicide after hanging himself at his house. He was Paytm Operation Field Manager in Indore. In the preliminary information given by the wife to the police, she said that Gaurav was depressed due to job for some days. He was afraid of losing his job. It is suspected that he took the extreme step due to this reason only.

Read Also
Indore Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour On Pretext Of Playing Games In Tilak Nagar
article-image

Survived by wife, two daughters

Gaurav was married for about 8 years. He is survived by his wife Mohini, two daughters aged seven and one and a half years. According to the police, investigation is being done regarding the suicide note.

According to the family, Gaurav is originally a resident of Samadhiya Colony, Gwalior. There are elderly parents and elder brother at home. 

Notably, the digital payments app recently made headlines after RBI issued a press release stating violation of rules by the company. Ever since, there has been panic among the customers as well as the employees regarding the future operations of the company.

Read Also
5 Best Street Style Litti Chokha Places In Indore You Must Try
article-image
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Paytm Field Manager Hangs Self Fearing Firing From Job

Indore: Paytm Field Manager Hangs Self Fearing Firing From Job

MP Board Exam 2024: Shortage Of Teachers Delays Answer Sheet Evaluation, Only 6k Copies Checked

MP Board Exam 2024: Shortage Of Teachers Delays Answer Sheet Evaluation, Only 6k Copies Checked

Indore Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour On Pretext Of Playing Games In Tilak Nagar

Indore Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour On Pretext Of Playing Games In Tilak Nagar

MP: 1 Dead After Speeding Car Falls Into Canal In Barwani District

MP: 1 Dead After Speeding Car Falls Into Canal In Barwani District

Anubhav Agrawal's 6-Wicket Haul Propels MP Into Ranji Semis

Anubhav Agrawal's 6-Wicket Haul Propels MP Into Ranji Semis