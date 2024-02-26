Indore: Paytm Field Manager Hangs Self Fearing Firing From Job

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Field Manager (Operation) of Paytm Company in Indore allegedly hanged himself to death, fearing firing from the job. The news comes at a when the fintech giant is fighting for its survival following the RBI crackdown over alleged irregularities in the audit report.

The post-mortem of the dead body was conducted on Monday morning. The family members have left for Gwalior with the body. Here, the police are preparing to take statements from company officials in the case.

According to Lasudia TI Taresh Soni, Gaurav Gupta (40) died by suicide after hanging himself at his house. He was Paytm Operation Field Manager in Indore. In the preliminary information given by the wife to the police, she said that Gaurav was depressed due to job for some days. He was afraid of losing his job. It is suspected that he took the extreme step due to this reason only.

Survived by wife, two daughters

Gaurav was married for about 8 years. He is survived by his wife Mohini, two daughters aged seven and one and a half years. According to the police, investigation is being done regarding the suicide note.

According to the family, Gaurav is originally a resident of Samadhiya Colony, Gwalior. There are elderly parents and elder brother at home.

Notably, the digital payments app recently made headlines after RBI issued a press release stating violation of rules by the company. Ever since, there has been panic among the customers as well as the employees regarding the future operations of the company.

