Indore pays tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar at Rajwada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the 298th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on the city remembered her work with gratitude and paid tributes to her.

Minister Usha Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and other public representatives and collector Ilayaraja T reached Rajwada in the morning and paid tribute at the statue of Mata Ahilya opposite Rajwada along with the office bearers of Ahilya Janmotsav Committee.

They also performed Shiva Jalabhishek in front of the idol and did parikrama with bhajan mandalis to the tune of bhajans. On this occasion, they made the people present take a pledge to save the environment and stop the consumption of tobacco on World No Tobacco Day.

The members of the Shri Ramadhar Sadhak Nyas performed Jalabhishek and garlanded the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The birth anniversary of Ahilya Mata was celebrated with full enthusiasm in the form of Indore Gaurav Utsav.

Along with the presentation of bhajans by 108 bhajan mandalis in the statue complex of Maa Ahilya at Rajwada, 85 well-known bands of the city gave their presentations. The Ahilya Janmotsav Committee paid obeisance to Maa Ahilya, along with the Bhajan Mandali band.

