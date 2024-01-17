Indore: Over 24 Hours On, Leopard Spotted In Infosys Campus Yet To Be Caught

Indore: More Than 24 Hours On, Leopard Spotted In Infosys Campus Yet To Be Caught | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 24 hours on, and the search for the leopard that was spotted inside the Indore-based Infosys campus on Tuesday morning, is still on.

The forest department found pug-marks near Tigriya Badshah area on Wednesday and is trying to trace the big cat.

The leopard was spotted between 11 am and 12 pm in the Super Corridor area, where the campuses are located, on Tuesday. Since the information about the leopard spread in the locality, the employees and locals have been gripped with fear. The campus of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is also adjacent to the Infosys campus and in a safety move, TCS has shut all the doors in its premises.

Pugmarks | FP Photo

Rescue operation on since yesterday

Speaking on the incident, Indore divisional forest officer (DFO) M S Solanki said, "We received information about the leopard sighting near the campuses of TCS and Infosys in the Super Corridor area. We have sent a rescue team, and a search is on for the animal." TCS and Infosys run special economic zones (SEZs) in the Super Corridor area of the city, and their campuses are next to each other.