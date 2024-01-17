MP Cold-Blood Murder: Married Woman Kills Lover With Bro's Help; Stabbed His Stomach Till Intestines Popped Out

Victim Tulsiram |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cold-blood murder was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, where a married woman allegedly killed her lover. The accused woman, with the help of her brother, stabbed his stomach multiple times till the intestines popped out. They, then, dumped his body in the river and tied it with a sack of stones so the body wouldn't float on the surface.

Both of the accused were arrested on Wednesday.

According to information, the matter pertains to Pidarua village in the district, and the accused woman is already married. She hatched a conspiracy to kill her lover after her husband learned about her illicit relationship.

Speaking on the matter, police said that on the evening of January 12, the body of Tulsiram Prajapati (30) was found in the pond located on Sagoriya Road. According to the police, when the body was recovered, the intestines were protruding from the stomach, and the throat was also badly cut. A rope was tied around his waist. As soon as the postmortem report confirmed the murder, Bahrol police station registered a case and started an investigation.

Banda SDOP Shikha Soni said that when the people of the deceased's village were talked to, it was found that the victim was having an affair with Savita Adivasi (28). Tulsiram was last seen with her. The police took Savita into custody and interrogated her. His brother Halke Bhai Adivasi (19) was also detained. When brought to the police station and interrogated strictly, the accused broke down and confessed to the crime.

Accused was afraid of house getting razed

The accused woman told the police that Tulsiram had a love affair with her. After her husband and villagers found out about the affair, she was scared that her house might get razed due to the illicit relationship. Thus, Savita and her brother conspired to kill Tulsiram.

On January 11, Savita called Tulsiram to meet her in the forest near Pidarua village in the evening. When Tulsiram came to meet her, she took out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, while her brother stabbed him in the neck. Later, they threw a stone at his head.

Had an affair for more than a year

To hide his body, Savita and Halke took it to Harrawala pond. Here, they filled a sack with stones, tied it around the body’s waist with a rope and threw it into the pond.

Savita and Tulsiram reportedly had an affair for more than a year.