Indore: Old Terminal Of Devi Ahilyabai Airport To Be Used For International Flight Operation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The old terminal building of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of Indore will be used for operation of International flights from next year. Safety measures of the airport would also be further enhanced, said Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh here on Friday. He was talking to media after holding a meeting of Airport Environment Management Committee.

Collector Asheesh Singh, Airport Director CV Ravindran and other officers were present in the meeting held at the Commissioner's Office.

In the meeting, Divisional Commissioner took information regarding the efforts being made to prevent the activity of birds and animals at the airport and gave necessary instructions. The grown trees identified in the perimeter of the airport, especially in the approach funnel, should be pruned from time to time.

Necessary action should be taken in coordination with Indore Municipal Corporation for the disposal of garbage during the fair to be held at Bijasan Tekri.

Taking information about the organisation of Bhandara etc. to be held here, action should be taken to ensure necessary cleanliness by adopting the registration process. Necessary action should be ensured under the protected area around the airport to protect from the dangerous effects of laser emission. He inquired about the security arrangements. In the meeting, he took information about security arrangements in the airport premises, water supply and other arrangements etc. and gave necessary instructions.

Collector Singh and Airport Director C.V. Ravindran along with other officials also expressed their views in the meeting.