Indore Cop Celebrates Birthday With Visually-Impaired Children, Earns Praises

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heartwarming gesture by a police officer has earned him heaps of praises. Indore Inspector Satish Patel celebrated his birthday with the visually-impaired children.

Notably, a few days ago, Inspector Satish Patel of Sanyogitaganj Police Station received information that two visually impaired children, around 7–8 years old, were seen in the Navlakha area. The Inspector immediately dispatched Officer Jayraj to verify the information.

Officer Jayraj reached the mentioned location and brought the children to the Police Station. Upon Investigation, it was discovered, that the children were from the Helen Keller Education Academy and had left the school without informing anyone. The Inspector called Warden Patil and his staff to the station and safely handed the children over to them.

During this time, Inspector Patel had an extensive conversation with the children, trying to understand their mental state. Sensing their loneliness, he promised to celebrate his upcoming birthday with them at their school.

The D-Day arrived. It was August 20, and as promised, Inspector Patel visited the children and celebrated the special occasion with them. Fruits were distributed among the children and they showcased their singing talent, raising the mood of their intimate party.

Inspector Patel shared that celebrating his birthday with the children made it a meaningful and emotional experience, creating unforgettable memories.