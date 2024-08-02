Indore: 20-Year-Old BSC Nursing Student Kills Self Few Hours After Talking To Dad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old BSC Nursing student committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Azad Nagar police station area on Thursday. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established yet as no suicide note was recovered.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tinku alias Rohit Thakur, a resident of Dhar district and was staying at rent in IDA building, Musakhedi.

His family members said that Rohit was a second-year student of BSC Nursing. He was alone at his place when he took the drastic step as his roommate had gone to native place. He had met his friends and had talked to his father on mobile phone a few hours prior to the incident. When his building friends called him multiple times and he did not pick up the call. They became suspicious and visited his room, when they found him hanging.

He was the eldest son of his parents and had a younger brother. His father is a farmer.

The police seized his mobile phone to know the reason behind the extreme step and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.