 Indore: Free Limb Salvage Surgery Saves 27-Year-Old Woman From Amputation
Indore: Free Limb Salvage Surgery Saves 27-Year-Old Woman From Amputation

The Patient had been suffering since last 6 years and the tumour had started compromising her daily life activities.

Pintu Namdev, Friday, August 02, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Indore's MY Hospital successfully operated on a 27-year-old female patient and removed an aggressive tumor from her knee. A limb salvage operation was conducted free of charge here to save her from amputation.

The patient, a resident of Khandor, has been suffering from an aggressive giant bone tumor called osteosarcoma for the last six years. The tumor was hampering her work and daily routine.

After meticulous planning, the limb salvage operation with Megaprosthesis was decided, as osteosarcomas usually end up with amputation, which would have significantly impaired the quality of her life.

After ricocheting in other centers and due to the patient’s affordability issues, her last resort was M.Y. Hospital Indore, where she availed of this mega operation free of charge.

The surgery was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Deepak Mantri and Dr. Laxman Banodha.

The surgical team included orthopedic surgeons Dr. D. K. Sharma, Dr. Ankit Thora, Dr. Harshwardhan Dawar, and plastic surgeon Dr. Saurabh Gupta, as well as residents Dr. Aditya Chouhan, Dr. Akshaj EP, Dr. Ravi, and Dr. Utkarsh, along with the anesthesia team and OT nursing staff.

The whole family of the patient expressed their gratitude for curing her from such a malignant bone tumor, as well as saving her natural legs as such.

