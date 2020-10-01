Indore: Not allowed to sit for JEE Advanced due to Covid, student knocks HC door

Indore: Three years of hard work of JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) aspirant Kuldeep Upadhyaya is going to waste, and with no help from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Delhi organiser of JEE Advanced 2020 and other authorities, the student has approached High Court (HC) Bench of Madhya Pradesh, Indore.
Advocate Nitin Singh Bhati has filed a petition on behalf of the student at HC seeking relief for the student. As per the petition, following is trauma of the JEE aspirant who is losing his last chance at studying in IITs.
The petitioner sought direction for the respondents to take his JEE advance exam in an isolation room as per the Covid-19 SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Department.
Petitioner Kuldeep is a student, who has been preparing for llT- JEE for the last three years. He is an intelligent student who cleared JEE Mains 2020 with 96.89 percentile.
Petitioner was eligible for the appearing in the JEE Advanced 2020, which was conducted on 27/09/2020.
As per the notiﬁcation of the examination, the petitioner started preparing for the exam, registered and received admit card.
On 23/09/2020 the petitioner was declared Covid-19 positive through a rapid test at Government Hospital in Rajgarh. However, the petitioner was completely asymptomatic and had no signs of Covid-19.
Being asymptomatic, the petitioner tried to contact the IIT authorities conducting JEE examination by several means of communications like phone calls and e-mails, but there was no reply from the authorities.
Then the petitioner also tried to inform the Examination centre regarding his Covid Test and requested for the isolation room so that he can appear in the aforesaid examination.
Unfortunately, on the day of the examination, he was not permitted to enter the premises. Petitioner could have suppressed the information regarding his Covid Test and would have been able to attempt the examination but because of his utmost sincerity, he couldn't.
Due to ethics and ‘sanskar’, now the petitioner is suffering at present. After being denied access to the examination centre, the petitioner approached collector, who urged examination authority to do the needful as per Covid—19 SOP. Yet, the student was not allowed.
Relief Sought: A chance at JEE Advanced 2020
To issue writ in the nature of mandamus or any other appropriate order or direction directing the respondents to permit petitioner to appear in JEE advance exam in isolation room as per the Covid-19 SOP consider the case on merit.
To issue directions to the examination authority to conduct JEE Advanced 2020 exam for the petitioner.