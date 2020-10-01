Indore: Not allowed to sit for JEE Advanced due to Covid, student knocks HC door

Indore: Three years of hard work of JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) aspirant Kuldeep Upadhyaya is going to waste, and with no help from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Delhi organiser of JEE Advanced 2020 and other authorities, the student has approached High Court (HC) Bench of Madhya Pradesh, Indore.

Advocate Nitin Singh Bhati has filed a petition on behalf of the student at HC seeking relief for the student. As per the petition, following is trauma of the JEE aspirant who is losing his last chance at studying in IITs.

The petitioner sought direction for the respondents to take his JEE advance exam in an isolation room as per the Covid-19 SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Department.

Petitioner Kuldeep is a student, who has been preparing for llT- JEE for the last three years. He is an intelligent student who cleared JEE Mains 2020 with 96.89 percentile.

Petitioner was eligible for the appearing in the JEE Advanced 2020, which was conducted on 27/09/2020.