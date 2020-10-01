Hathras Rape Case: Women form human chain, stage mute protest in Indore

Indore: Women on Thursday formed a human chain and staged a mute protest demanding stern action against accused in Hathras case which has taken the entire nation by storm.

A Dalit 19-year-old girl was gang-raped at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh who later died during treatment at a Delhi-based hospital.

Women in Indore took to streets demanding justice for the deceased. They formed a human chain at Mhow Naka Square with placards seeking strict action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath against the accused in the case.

Men from different organisations also participate in the protest led by Archana Rathore.

Rathore alleged that the Hathras incident proved that women in UP were not safe. There is a need for making strict laws for crime against women.

Sajjan Singh Verma takes dig at PM

Former PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma took a potshot at PM for his silence on Hathras gangrape case. “Modi always imposed his Mann-ki-Baat on countrymen. So why doesn't he speak his mind out on Nirbhaya like incident taking place in UP? Will PM not speak on such a heinous crime,” Verma asked and also suggested that PM should speak at least two words on the incident. He also lambasted Yogi saying that he is experienced in religion and spirituality but is a failure in providing governance. He requested PM to replace such failed persons in the biggest state of India.