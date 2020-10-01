Hathras Protest: Cong leader Amrita Dhawan alleges 'cheer haran' during march, blames UP Police

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 150 of their party workers were briefly detained in Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of prohibitory orders while walking towards Hathras to meet the Dalit rape victim's family.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fell down in the scuffle with the police after they tried to stop him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar toll plaza.

Pictures of the incident were shared by the party on social media. Now, several Congress leaders on social media shared pictures of Congress leader Amrita Dhawan in torn clothes.

Captioning the photos, these leaders claimed her clothes were ripped off by the UP police during the scuffle.

Amrita Dhawan also alleged that her clothes were ripped off during the scuffle With UP police.