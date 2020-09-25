Indore: Covid positve JEE aspirant being denied chance to take exam

Indore: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant Kuldeep Upadhyay who cleared JEE Main and now tested Covid-19 positive is being denied permission to sit for JEE Advanced 2020 by Indore centre ‘Ion digital'. Even though the student is asymptomatic and prepared to attempt the exam, he will lose the chance at his probable future simply because of the negligence of National Testing Agency conducting the exam.

The hardworking student hails from Raigarh and has been preparing for JEE in Indore. He comes from an economically weaker section (EWS) and hence, even had to take a loan to pay coaching fee.

Coordinating on his behalf, a student in Indore spoke to JEE Advanced helpline number and Ion digital centre at Dewas Naka where he is supposed to attempt the exam. But to no use, the student’s honesty in sharing the Covid-19 report is more likely to cost him his future now.