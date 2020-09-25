Indore: Coaching class owners' association seeks resumption of operations

Indore coaching owners' association demanded to unlock coaching institutes on Friday, citing that 50 percent coaching institutes had to shut down as they could not afford to pay rent without operation for 7 months. Due to restriction on coaching classes, over 5 lakh families are now struggling to earn their bread and 70 percent students in the state are unable to study.

The association demanded the government to issue guidelines for coaching and professional institutes just like the ones issued for schools and colleges.

Further, under their appeal, the association laid down 5 demands.

President of association Ravi Dangi said, “In the last 7 months, coaching classes have been shut down completely.” He added that there are 35,000 coaching institutes in the state with about 6,000 running in Indore.

“Over 5 lakh people are employed directly or indirectly in these institutes,” Dangi said. With the complete shutdown of coaching classes, most coaching class owners did not have any source of income.

“About 50 percent institutes are running in rented buildings, where it is obligatory to pay the rent,” Dangi said. Due to the obligation, these coaching institutes had to shut down their centres.

“If this restriction continues for another month on coaching classes, then we will not have any students for the entire academic session resulting in no income for the year,” Dangi said. He added that after October, students will directly enrol in the next batch in March.

“Millions of families are making a living from coaching operations, but all these incomes have been standstill for 7 months now,” Dangi said.

The association claimed that children and parents have expressed their willingness to attend coaching class offline. “We are receiving calls from parents urging to restart offline classes,” Dangi said.

He added online classes are being conducted, but 60 to 70 percent of children in MP are dissatisfied with them.

“We will give concession in fees as well, keeping in mind financial crisis faced by everyone,” Dangi said. He added that lakhs of children come to study in coaching in Indore.

“This indirectly runs other businesses like stationery, book store, breakfast point, restaurant, tiffin centre, etc,” Dangi said.

Demands of association

1. Immediate permission to operate coaching institutes should be granted.

2. Financial assistance should be provided to the families of those with a monthly salary of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month in coaching institutes.

3. Coaching institutions should be exempted from government tax for the next 2 years.

4. Coaching institutes running in rent premises, i.e. about 50% of the coaching institutes have closed down. The government should help these coaching classes by providing government buildings at low rates for their re-operation.

5. Government should recruit people for vacancies in various departments.