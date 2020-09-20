Indore: After 6 months, MPBSE schools to reopen for classes 9th to 12th

After 6 months at home, students of classes 9th to 12th will dress up again and meet their teachers in person and take a brief break from the virtual classroom on Monday.

Reminding school owners and principals, school education department issued a notice stating that regular classes will not be conducted and only doubt clearing interactions would be allowed in the schools presently.

The notice was issued along with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools in Indore by Joint Director (Indore) School Education Department Manish Verma.

“This is to clarify that no school in the state can conduct regular classes as of now,” the notice said.

MP Board schools

Schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) are all set to welcome students back in school campus and ensure effective teaching. While no regular classes will be conducted until further instructions, doubt clearing sessions will begin in schools from Monday.

“Most students in schools do not have access to fast internet and smart devices, making it difficult for them to attend and understand in virtual classes,” Gopal Soni, patron of MP Board Private School Association, said.

He added that especially senior students can now get guidance on self-studies and clear their doubts with teachers in schools.

All the MPBSE affiliated schools have sanitised the premises, installed sanitisers and taken requisite precautions to ensure prevention of outspread of coronavirus.

“The doubt clearing session will be held from 9 am to 11 am, students can visit and clear their doubts,” Soni said.

Principal of a private school Sunanda Yadav said, “Many students had already approached us seeking help in clearing their doubts and it is better to call them to controlled school environment, so we are doing our best to ensure success in controlling the spread while conducting sessions.”

CBSE schools

On the other hand, most schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not open for doubt clearing session this week. As estimated by Indore Sahodaya complex of CBSE schools, about 30% schools are considering to open for doubt clearing this week.

Former chairperson of Sahodaya Reena Khurana said, “Most CBSE schools, about 70%, are not considering opening the premises for doubt clearing this week.” She added that schools are not prepared for handling students in the schools as of now.

“Coronavirus cases have been spiking in the last couple of days and by experience, we know it is extremely difficult to keep students of classes 9th to 12th apart,” Reena said.

She added that online classes and teaching has been effective for most CBSE schools. “We might start doubt clearing sessions, but we are not planning to conduct schools until Diwali,” Reena said.

She added that calling upon teachers for doubt clearing sessions along with conducting online classes might not be feasible for management at the moment. “We have to understand that teachers are also handling their home, kids, online classes, parents and other issues,” Reena said.