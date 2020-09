Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 19

With single-day spike of 393 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Indore has reported total 19,518 cases. The death toll in the district rose to 499. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district had crossed the 19,000-mark on Friday.

Meanwhile, A record single-day spike of 2,607 cases on Saturday took Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 count to 1,03,065, while 42 fatalities increased the death toll to 1,943. The day also saw 2,206 persons getting discharged, taking the count of recovered cases to 79,158.