Indore: 381 cases & 6 deaths in a day, Coronavirus tally now 18,321

Indore’s corona tally breached 18,000 mark after 381 new cases were detected on Wednesday. During the day, 3,004 samples were put to test on Wednesday. Among them 2,615 samples tested negative.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 12.68% as the tally went up to 18,321.

Six deaths were also reported during the day, taking toll to 479. According to bulletin released by CMHO, 2,61,499 samples had been tested till Wednesday night.

“We have taken 1,780 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said. As many as 4712 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 13,130 patients have been discharged so far.

852 added in discharged list after reconciliation

As many as 852 patients were added in discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged by hospitals without informing health department.