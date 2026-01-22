 MP News: Farmers Worried As ‘Jalebi Disease’ Eats Into Garlic Crop In A Lot
Garlic bulb development is a multi-stage process triggered by cold exposure (vernalisation) in fall/winter, followed by warmer temperatures and longer days in spring/summer, leading to underground bulb formation from the planted cloves. This season, garlic varieties from Ooty in south India are performing better than local varieties, farmers said.

Updated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The change in weather conditions has triggered an outbreak of ‘Jalebi disease’ or the Onion Twister disease in garlic crops, leaving farmers in ALot worried about the harvest.

As per reports, the disease is mainly caused by thrips, a tiny sap-sucking insect that attacks tender leaves and weakens plant growth. Consequently, the garlic leaves turn yellow and curl tightly taking the shape of ‘jalebi’.

Worried by the outbreak, farmers have begun spraying pesticides repeatedly to control the pest.

Agricultural experts warned that if thrips are not controlled in time, bulb development will be affected which would sharply affect the yield. Many fields are already showing signs of reduced bulb size.

Garlic bulb development is a multi-stage process triggered by cold exposure (vernalisation) in fall/winter, followed by warmer temperatures and longer days in spring/summer, leading to underground bulb formation from the planted cloves.

This season, garlic varieties from Ooty in south India are performing better than local varieties, farmers said. The area under Ooty garlic cultivation has increased, reflecting farmers’ confidence in its resistance and yield potential.

Farmer Mohan Singh Rathore said the disease results from a combined attack of thrips and fungal infection. He advised avoiding excessive nitrogen fertiliser, as it encourages pest buildup. He also advocated for regular crop monitoring and early spraying to prevent further spread and yield loss locally.

