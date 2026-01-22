 MP News: 2 Arrested For Attacking Man With Knife At Eatery
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police arrested two men for allegedly attacking a youth with a knife during a dispute at a roadside eatery, under Kasrawad police station area on Thursday. 

On January 20, the complainant Raju and his cousin Moher had gone to a dhaba in Samekheda Fata for drinking water, where two unidentified persons were allegedly arguing with a man running the eatery, police said.

When Raju and Moher tried to intervene, the accused allegedly abused them and a scuffle ensued. During the altercation, one of the accused pulled out a knife and attacked Raju. He sustained serious injuries on his head and stomach. After local residents intervened, the attackers fled the spot.

A case was registered at Kasrawad police station under relevant sections of the BNS. 

Acting under the direction of SP Ravindra Verma and senior officers, a special police team was formed. Based on evidence like CCTV footage, witness statements, and informer inputs, police arrested Radheshyam alias Radhu and Jagdish alias Jaganiya.

The weapon used in the crime was recovered, and both accused have been produced before the court

