Indore News: Suicide Deceased Mohit Arya Teen Boy, Ends Life, Love Affair Suspected Reason

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Thursday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest a love affair as the likely cause behind the suicide.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mohit Arya, a resident of Bhavana Nagar. His father Deepak said that Mohit was found hanging near the staircase on the second floor of his house. He worked as a helper on an Indore Municipal Corporation garbage collection vehicle.

While no suicide note was recovered from his place, his father expressed suspicion that Mohit was involved in a love affair and due to which he might have took the drastic step. He is survived by parents and two siblings.

19-year-old woman Domestic help working at MLA’s family home, kills herself by hanging.

A 19-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence under Banganga police station limits on Wednesday. She was the domestic help at MLA Golu Shukla’s family home. No suicide note was found at her place. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Neha Yadav, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Her father said that Neha had stayed home on Wednesday and did not go for work, citing her health issues. When her mother returned home on Wednesday evening after finishing work, she found her hanging.

Her father further said that she had been suffering from severe toothache, suggesting that the physical distress might have led her to take the drastic step. Neha is survived by her parents and two elder sisters.