MP News: After SC Verdict, Dhar Gears Up For Basant Panchami Prayers At Bhojshala | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With the Supreme Court allowing Hindus to offer prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami at the Bhojshala while permitting Muslims to offer namaz from 1pm to 3pm, Dhar district is all set to celebrate the festival amid tight security arrangements.

As part of the security arrangements, the administration on Thursday deployed around 8,000 security personnel stationed at different areas, including major intersections and the Bhojshala complex. The security personnel continued patrolling and surveillance was underway to prevent any untoward incidents on Friday.

All arrangements for the puja at Bhojshala were completed on Thursday. The hawan kund was prepared and the complex was decorated for the celebrations.

District Collector Priyank Mishra said, “Both the puja and prayers will be conducted according to the Supreme Court’s instructions. While addressing media persons, collector said, "Following SC's decision, separate and exclusive locations will be provided to both communities for worship. Simultaneously, the district administration would ensure separate entry and exit points for both the communities.

He said that a survey for the location was conducted on Thursday. An appropriate location will be determined within the Bhojshala complex for offering Friday namaz between 1 pm to 3pm, depending on the situation.”

Mishra stressed that maintaining law and order and peace would be the top priority of the administration. He urged citizens not to pay attention to rumors and to cooperate for a peaceful atmosphere.

On the other hand, reflecting the community’s sentiment, Hindu community representative Gopal Sharma said that the puja will be conducted uninterrupted.

The administration appealed for peace and assured citizens that security and arrangements were in place to manage the simultaneous puja and namaz.

Congress welcomes SC’s verdict

The Congress on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict of permitting both the communities, Muslims and Hindus, to offer prayers at Bhojshala.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said that the Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Bhojshala issue and it is the duty of every citizen to follow the direction and maintain law and order.

“The state government must ensure that people from both the communities offer their prayers at Bhojshala. I believe that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also give instructions to officials to comply with the direction issued by the Supreme Court,” Patwari told IANS.

Congress MLA, Arif Masood, while talking to IANS said “There was a similar situation in the past also when Hindus and Muslims offered their prayers at the disputed site. We believe that people from both sides visiting there will maintain law and order and they will also respect the faith of the other community.”

Masood further stated that the apex court’s verdict is a signal in Hindustan that this is a message of love, this place is not of hate.