After Mumbai, Pune, Goa: Jalgaon-Indore Flight Service On Cards, Says Fly 91 |

Jalgaon: After Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Hyderabad, Indore will soon be connected to Jalgaon by air service. This service will be provided by the airline Fly 91. This service will enhance Jalgaon's connectivity with important commercial centres in Central India and will also be beneficial for passengers.

Fly 91 currently operates services between Goa, Pune, and Hyderabad. The company currently has ATR 72-600 aircraft and will soon be adding three more aircraft, so the company is working on connecting new cities. There is a huge demand for starting the Jalgaon-Indore service. The company is also positive about this.

If this service starts, an eight-hour journey will be reduced to one to one and a half hours. Tourists will be able to easily travel to Jalgaon from Central India. Indore is a major commercial and industrial center in Madhya Pradesh. Since Jalgaon also has significant trade with Indore, many people from Jalgaon travel to and from Indore daily.

The start of air service will greatly benefit tourists, traders, and students. Until now, people had to travel to Indore by train or road. Now, air travel will save time.

Jalgaon airport has night landing facilities and other state-of-the-art amenities. The availability of infrastructure at the airport has made it easier to expand air services. Following Indore, public representatives have been demanding the start of flight services to Jaipur and Delhi. This demand may also be fulfilled in view of the Kumbh Mela.