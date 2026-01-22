 After Mumbai, Pune, Goa: Jalgaon-Indore Flight Service On Cards, Says Fly 91
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAfter Mumbai, Pune, Goa: Jalgaon-Indore Flight Service On Cards, Says Fly 91

After Mumbai, Pune, Goa: Jalgaon-Indore Flight Service On Cards, Says Fly 91

After Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Hyderabad, Indore will soon be connected to Jalgaon by air service. This service will be provided by the airline Fly 91. This service will enhance Jalgaon's connectivity with important commercial centres in Central India and will also be beneficial for passengers.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
After Mumbai, Pune, Goa: Jalgaon-Indore Flight Service On Cards, Says Fly 91 |

Jalgaon: After Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Hyderabad, Indore will soon be connected to Jalgaon by air service. This service will be provided by the airline Fly 91. This service will enhance Jalgaon's connectivity with important commercial centres in Central India and will also be beneficial for passengers.

Fly 91 currently operates services between Goa, Pune, and Hyderabad. The company currently has ATR 72-600 aircraft and will soon be adding three more aircraft, so the company is working on connecting new cities. There is a huge demand for starting the Jalgaon-Indore service. The company is also positive about this.

If this service starts, an eight-hour journey will be reduced to one to one and a half hours. Tourists will be able to easily travel to Jalgaon from Central India. Indore is a major commercial and industrial center in Madhya Pradesh. Since Jalgaon also has significant trade with Indore, many people from Jalgaon travel to and from Indore daily.

The start of air service will greatly benefit tourists, traders, and students. Until now, people had to travel to Indore by train or road. Now, air travel will save time.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 58-Year-Old Kamothe Doctor Duped Of ₹20.95 Lakh In Fake Share Market Investment Scam; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 58-Year-Old Kamothe Doctor Duped Of ₹20.95 Lakh In Fake Share Market Investment Scam; Case Registered
UP Panchayat’s Bizarre Verdict: Husband Divided Between 2 Wives
UP Panchayat’s Bizarre Verdict: Husband Divided Between 2 Wives
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Marks 100 Years, Plans AI-Enabled Services And New Service Tower
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Marks 100 Years, Plans AI-Enabled Services And New Service Tower
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
Read Also
Jalgaon: 22nd State Children's Drama Competition Begins With 43 Teams Participating
article-image

Jalgaon airport has night landing facilities and other state-of-the-art amenities. The availability of infrastructure at the airport has made it easier to expand air services. Following Indore, public representatives have been demanding the start of flight services to Jaipur and Delhi. This demand may also be fulfilled in view of the Kumbh Mela.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Special Trains Announced For 'Hind Di Chadar' Event In Nanded: Details Inside
Special Trains Announced For 'Hind Di Chadar' Event In Nanded: Details Inside
Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls
Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls
Historic ‘Jafarnama’ Preserved At Gurudwara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Historic ‘Jafarnama’ Preserved At Gurudwara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Promised Flex-Free Pune, But Banners Up Post-Poll: Minister Murlidhar Mohol Vows Action Against...
Promised Flex-Free Pune, But Banners Up Post-Poll: Minister Murlidhar Mohol Vows Action Against...
Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls: Mahayuti Faces Rebellion As Nomination Filing Ends In...
Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls: Mahayuti Faces Rebellion As Nomination Filing Ends In...