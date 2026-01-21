Jalgaon: 22nd State Children's Drama Competition Begins With 43 Teams Participating |

Jalgaon: The State Children's Drama Competition, which nurtures young artists and develops their artistic talents, is the only movement of its kind for child artists in the country, and it has been organized by the Government of Maharashtra for the past 21 years.

This year, 43 teams from Jalgaon district are participating in the 22nd Maharashtra State Children's Drama Competition, indicating that this children's drama movement is taking root in the district. The competition was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Yogesh Shukla, the acting chief secretary of the Balrangbhoomi Parishad Central, stated that the fact that a child artist who grew up performing in children's plays under the guidance of senior theater artist Chintaman Patil, who staged the first children's play in Jalgaon district in 1979, is present as the chief guest at the inauguration of this competition, signifies the completion of a cycle for a generation of child artists.

He added that the true success of this competition will be when a child from the audience attends this competition as the chief guest in the future. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 22nd Maharashtra State Children's Drama Competition.

On Tuesday (20th), the inauguration of the 22nd Maharashtra State Children's Drama Competition took place at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Natyagriha in the city.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the chief guest Yogesh Shukla, acting chief secretary of Balrangbhoomi Parishad Central Mumbai, actor Hemant Patil of 'Hasya Jatra' fame, senior theater artist Chintaman Patil, Prof. Rajendra Deshmukh, Geetanjali Thackeray, member of the Governing Council of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, along with judges Dr. Amjad Sayyed (Beed), Vanita Jeevane (Nagpur), Prof. Pradeep Kamble (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), competition coordinator Prof. Sandeep Tayade, co-coordinator Nitin Tayade, Subhash Gopal, and others.

After the Nataraja Puja and lighting of the lamp, the competition was inaugurated with the ringing of a bell. The ceremony was compered by Mansi Neve, and the vote of thanks was given by Nitin Tayade.

43 teams from Jalgaon district are participating in this competition, and six children's plays will be presented daily between 10 AM and 6 PM from January 20th to January 25th. Director of Cultural Affairs, Vibhishan Chavare, and coordinator Prof. Sandeep Tayade appealed to child artists, parents, and teachers to enjoy these children's plays.