Jalgaon Zone Consumers Save ₹6 Crore Through MSEDCL Digital Discounts And Timely Payments | Representative pic

Jalgaon: MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) has made all electricity-related services available to consumers digitally. Consumers have been encouraged to increase the use of these digital services. In the current financial year, electricity consumers in MSEDCL's Jalgaon circle have received discounts of approximately Rs. 6 crore by opting for digital options and making timely bill payments.

Electricity consumers in the Jalgaon zone have received a total discount of Rs. 5,96,93,000 in the current financial year, including a timely bill payment discount of Rs. 4,54,63,000, a digital bill payment discount of Rs. 1,16,97,000, and a discount of Rs. 25,33,000 for choosing the 'Go Green' option.

Of this, consumers in the Jalgaon circle received discounts of Rs. 2,88,12,000, Rs. 71,35,000, and Rs. 16,26,000 respectively, totaling Rs. 3,75,73,000. Consumers in the Dhule circle received discounts of Rs. 1,21,25,000, Rs. 31,81,000, and Rs. 5,70,000 respectively, while consumers in the Nandurbar circle received discounts of Rs. 45,26,000, Rs. 13,80,000, and Rs. 3,37,000 respectively.

MSEDCL offers a timely bill payment discount of approximately 1 percent of the bill amount (excluding taxes and charges) if consumers pay their bills within seven days. A discount of Rs. 10 per month is also given if consumers opt for the 'Go Green' service and receive their electricity bill via email instead of a printed bill.

MSEDCL provides various services to consumers, including viewing and paying electricity bills, registering complaints, applying for new connections, and changing load and name details. All services are provided through digital means via the Mahavitaran website and the Mahavitaran customer mobile app, in a safe, fast, and transparent manner.

This has saved customers time, effort, and money. Therefore, Mahavitaran urges customers to take advantage of these services, pay their electricity bills regularly and on time online, and opt for the 'Go Green' option for their electricity bills.