Jalgaon: Beer And Country Liquor Sales Rise, But Foreign Liquor Drops By 6 Lakh Litres In 9 Months | Representative Image

In the Jalgaon district, 63,84,449 litres of beer and 86,14,929 litres of country liquor were sold during the period from April to December 2025. However, only 49,44,300 litres of foreign liquor were sold during the same period, informed the Superintendent of the State Excise Department, Dr Vithhal Bhukan.

Bhukan said that in the nine months from April to December, 86,14,929 liters of country liquor were sold, which is 4,84,515 litres more than the previous year. Beer sales also reached 63,84,449 litres, an increase of 8,80,296 litres compared to the previous year.

He informed that there is more demand for mild beer than strong beer in the district, and the sales were highest in April and May, according to the statistics.

Regarding foreign liquor sales, Bhukan said that 49,44,300 litres were sold in the nine months of the 2025-26 year, but this is 6,18,519 litres less than the previous year. A significant increase is seen in wine sales; this year, one lakh one thousand 926 litres of wine were sold, which is 38,824 liters more than the previous year.