Jalgaon's Satpura Nature Experience Festival 2026 Wins Hearts; Tourists Embrace Tribal Culture, Wildlife Safari |

Jalgaon: The "Satpura Nature Experience Festival 2026," organised by the State Government's Forest Department on January 17th and 18th at Pal, a hill station nestled in the lap of the Satpura ranges, offered a unique experience of nature, tribal culture, and tourism in its naturally rich surroundings. Speaking today, Yawal Forest Division's Deputy Conservator of Forests, Jamir Shaikh, informed that the Satpura festival received heartfelt appreciation from nature-loving tourists.

The Satpura range spans 125,000 hectares, and its biodiversity and animal life are its distinguishing features. It boasts rare plant species along with abundant animal life. Against this backdrop, the Forest Department organized the first-ever Satpura Nature Experience Festival on Saturday and Sunday, January 17th and 18th, at Pal in the Satpura range.

The idea behind this festival was conceived by MLA Amol Jawale. The main objectives of organizing this Satpura festival were to promote nature tourism, conserve local culture, and create awareness among citizens about wildlife, said the festival's organiser, Deputy Conservator of Forests Jamir Shaikh.

Shaikh said that through this festival, tourists were able to experience the nature, local life, and culture of the Satpura region. In this festival, tourists enjoyed nature tourism as well as the Satpura jungle safari. This safari was started in August 2025, and the response to it is also increasing.

Accommodation in the form of tents and rest houses was provided for tourists, but the tourists preferred staying in tents. The tourists enjoyed the tent accommodation, campfire, dances performed by local tribal artists, and cultural programs. Some also went on a Satpura trekking expedition to experience the biodiversity of the Satpura region. The tourists wholeheartedly appreciated the organisation of this festival.

Many animals such as tigers, leopards, bears, hyenas, foxes, deer, chinkara, and blackbucks inhabit this forest. To introduce people to this forest and allow them to see the animals, the Satpura jungle safari was started in August 2025, and it has received a good response from tourists in the last five months. In these five months, 315 safari vehicles were booked, generating an income of Rs. 8,32,000. Now, plans are underway to introduce school students to the Satpura region through this jungle safari, said Jamir Shaikh.

“The Satpura Nature Experience Festival 2026 proved to be an experience that promotes nature tourism. This has boosted our enthusiasm, and we will organise it even better next year. This is because it is an initiative that creates awareness among citizens about wildlife and environmental conservation. While experiencing Satpura, the message of preserving nature and respecting local culture was conveyed through this festival. We will organize it on a larger scale next year.” — Jamir Shaikh (I.F.S.), Deputy Conservator of Forests, Yawal (Territorial) Forest Division, Jalgaon.