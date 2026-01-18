Jalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident |

Jalgaon: The car of Vishnu Bhangale, the district president of the Shiv Sena Shinde group and newly elected corporator, was damaged in a stone-pelting incident around midnight. The incident came to light on Friday, January 16th, in the morning. A non-cognizable offense has been registered at the Zilla Peth police station in this regard.



The vehicle of Vishnu Bhangale, the district chief of the Shiv Sena Shinde group, bearing registration number MH 39 AB 9999, was parked near his house in Omkar Nagar. After the results of the municipal elections were declared on Friday, January 16th, an unknown person pelted stones at the vehicle around midnight, damaging the rear windshield.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Based on the complaint filed by Ganesh Bhanudas Bhole, a non-cognizable offense has been registered.