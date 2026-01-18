 Jalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident

Jalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident

The car of Vishnu Bhangale, the district president of the Shiv Sena Shinde group and newly elected corporator, was damaged in a stone-pelting incident around midnight. The incident came to light on Friday, January 16th, in the morning. A non-cognizable offense has been registered at the Zilla Peth police station in this regard.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident |

Jalgaon: The car of Vishnu Bhangale, the district president of the Shiv Sena Shinde group and newly elected corporator, was damaged in a stone-pelting incident around midnight. The incident came to light on Friday, January 16th, in the morning. A non-cognizable offense has been registered at the Zilla Peth police station in this regard.


The vehicle of Vishnu Bhangale, the district chief of the Shiv Sena Shinde group, bearing registration number MH 39 AB 9999, was parked near his house in Omkar Nagar. After the results of the municipal elections were declared on Friday, January 16th, an unknown person pelted stones at the vehicle around midnight, damaging the rear windshield.

Read Also
After 69-Seat Landslide, Jalgaon's Mahayuti Plans Nominated Posts For Disgruntled Party Workers
article-image

The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Based on the complaint filed by Ganesh Bhanudas Bhole, a non-cognizable offense has been registered.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics
Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics
VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort
VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Handcrafted Cedarwood Chair With Lion Motifs Made From Kedarnath Project Wood
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Handcrafted Cedarwood Chair With Lion Motifs Made From Kedarnath Project Wood
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vrikshavropan Abhiyan: 5,000 Trees Planted On Army Land In Pune
Vrikshavropan Abhiyan: 5,000 Trees Planted On Army Land In Pune
Traffic Alert: Fergusson Road, Ganeshkhind Road, JM Road Closed From 9 AM-6 PM On Monday For Pune...
Traffic Alert: Fergusson Road, Ganeshkhind Road, JM Road Closed From 9 AM-6 PM On Monday For Pune...
BJP To Use Lottery System For Pune Mayor Selection; Women Leaders Not Ruled Out
BJP To Use Lottery System For Pune Mayor Selection; Women Leaders Not Ruled Out
Jalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident
Jalgaon: Shiv Sena District Chief Vishnu Bhangale's Car Damaged In Stone-Pelting Incident
Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Way For PMPML To Receive 1,000 Electric Buses From Centre
Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Way For PMPML To Receive 1,000 Electric Buses From Centre