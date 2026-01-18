After 69-Seat Landslide, Jalgaon's Mahayuti Plans Nominated Posts For Disgruntled Party Workers

Jalgaon: After winning 69 out of 75 seats in the municipal elections and securing a landslide victory, the Mahayuti alliance will appoint loyal party workers who were disgruntled due to not receiving tickets in the municipal elections to nominated positions for one year.

Since at least seven nominated members can be appointed, 35 people will get this opportunity over five years. Therefore, the people of Jalgaon are now watching to see who will get this opportunity.

Many old and senior loyal BJP workers were eager to contest the municipal elections. However, it was not possible to give candidature to everyone. While some rebelled, others continued to work for the party despite their displeasure. As a reward for their loyalty to the party, seven people will be given the post of nominated corporator every year.

35 people will get this opportunity in five years. In the elections, BJP got 46 seats and the Shiv Sena Shinde group got 22 seats. While appointing seven corporators out of 75 members in the municipal corporation, the proportion will be determined.

Women's power increased in the Municipal Corporation: 39 women out of 75

This year, the number of women will be higher in the 75-member house of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. The people of Jalgaon have sent a total of 39 women to the house as corporators with their trust. Until now, the problems of women have not been taken seriously in the administration of the municipal corporation.

Despite many problems related to their daily lives and repeated representations, they were never resolved. Now, 39 women have entered this house, including 24 from BJP, 11 from Shiv Sena Shinde group, 3 from UBT, and 1 independent.