Grand Alliance Juggernaut: BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Elections, Win 69 Of 75 Seats

Jalgaon: History was made today in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. The people of Jalgaon voted overwhelmingly for the Grand Alliance today. As a result, the Grand Alliance easily won 69 out of 75 seats. The credit for this success goes to the leadership of Girish Mahajan and the hard work of Jalgaon MLA Suresh Bhole. As soon as the majority verdict came in, party workers celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm outside the BJP office.

53.59 per cent voting was recorded in Jalgaon city. The counting of votes for the municipal general election began at eight o'clock this morning. First, the postal ballot papers were counted, and then at ten o'clock, the counting of votes from the machines began. Even before the elections, twelve candidates, six from the BJP and six from the Shiv Sena, had been elected unopposed.

When the counting began, the first three candidates in ward number one were declared victorious from the BJP, while the fourth was an independent. After this, the BJP's victory march continued at a rapid pace. Before the elections, Girish Mahajan had inducted prominent leaders from other parties into the BJP.

All of them were given tickets, and all of them have been elected. The BJP contested 47 seats in the Grand Alliance, of which 46 were won. 23 seats were allotted to the Shiv Sena Shinde group. 22 seats of the Shinde group were won.

Five seats of the Uddhav Thackeray group and one independent seat were also won. Former Mayor Nitin Laddha, who is currently in jail, contested the election from jail and was elected, creating history. Former Mayor Jayshree Mahajan was also elected.

Praful Devkar, son of former MLA Gulabrao Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), won in a close contest. 20 tons of colored powder (gulal) had been ordered to celebrate this election victory. BJP office bearers and workers expressed their joy with great enthusiasm. MLA Suresh Bhole also participated in the celebrations.