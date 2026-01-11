Jalgaon: Furious Women Stop Ex-Mayor's Campaign, Demand Work Before Votes |

Jalgaon: As the municipal election campaign is in full swing, voters have also become aware and are reprimanding their corporator candidates who have not done any work. As a result, candidates were seen leaving the campaign without saying anything and returning. On Friday, when Shiv Sena candidate, District Chief and former Mayor Vishnu Bhangale, went for campaigning in Ward No. 5, he had to face the wrath of the women. Consequently, he had to return without campaigning. This incident took place in Tukaram Wadi.

Shiv Sena candidate and former Mayor Vishnu Bhangale is contesting from the Tukaram wadi area. He went to Tukaram wadi for campaigning with drums, cymbals, and enthusiastic workers. As soon as the campaign procession reached Tukaram wadi, the women there became uncontrollably angry and stopped the procession, telling him to do the work for Tukaram wadi first and then campaign.

This area suffers from water scarcity, unsanitary conditions, and a lack of facilities. Therefore, the women were visibly angry. When the campaign procession arrived in the area, the women said that candidates only remember the voters during election time, and no one even bothers to visit at other times.

They aggressively questioned why the candidate was asking for votes when he hadn't done any work for Tukaram wadi. Seeing this furious reaction, the candidate and his procession turned back. In this election frenzy, voters are now directly questioning the candidates, which shows that the challenges for candidates who have not done any work have increased.

However, the candidate later expressed his opinion, asking the women to specify which work he had promised and not completed, stating that no work was incomplete. He also questioned whether these women were even residents of this ward.

Voters are fed up with the candidates' calls. This year's election campaign appears to be extremely high-tech, with exorbitant amounts being spent on campaigning. Voters are constantly receiving recorded messages on their mobile phones, featuring the candidate's voice urging them to vote.

Voters are now fed up with these calls and are no longer answering them. The campaign rallies are divided into two parts: morning and evening. A large number of women are participating in these rallies, and they are receiving Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 per day from the candidates.

"We go to the rallies because it provides financial assistance to our families," said some women participating in the campaign rallies, who wished to remain anonymous. "To ensure everyone looks the same, we all receive sarees of the same color, and the payment is given daily after the campaign ends."