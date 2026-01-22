Indore News: 42-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man was killed after being run over by a speeding truck under Azad Nagar police station limits on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm near Prabhu Tol Kanta on Nemawar Road while the victim was commuting to work. He was wearing a helmet but succumbed to severe internal injuries after the truck’s rear wheel ran over his chest.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rajendra Sharma, a resident of Silver Park Colony, Mangliya. He was as a manager at an oil company in the Palda area.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that a recklessly driven truck hit Rajendra’s motorcycle from behind. The impact caused him to fall and the truck’s rear wheel crushed his chest. Eyewitnesses reported that the injuries were so severe that Rajendra died on the spot before he could be rushed to the hospital.

Following the accident, the truck driver attempted to speed away, but locals managed to intercept the vehicle. However, the errant driver eventually fled the scene, leaving the truck behind.

The police registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the BNS and seized the vehicle. Further investigation is underway, and police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the errant driver.

Victim had just dropped wife at niece’s wedding celebration

Family members said that before heading to his office, Rajendra had dropped his wife at his aunt’s house in the Saket, Palasia area for his niece’s wedding celebrations. He was midway to his workplace in Palda when the fatal accident occurred. The wedding was scheduled for Friday, and Rajendra had planned to join the marriage function after finishing his job.