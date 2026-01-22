 MP News: NVIS Students Shine At National Robotics Competition In Sanawad
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: NVIS Students Shine At National Robotics Competition In Sanawad | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Valley International School (NVIS), Barwaha, shined at the national-level Robotics and Coding (IRC League) competition organised at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi on Wednesday. 

Competing against more than 120 teams from across the country, including Haryana, Sikkim, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the students showcased technical skills and teamwork.

The junior-level team ‘Mecha Makers’ secured the eighth position, while the middle-level team ‘Tech Titans’ achieved fifth rank.

Drishti Jain congratulated the students, parents and teachers, stating that such achievements encourage innovation and scientific thinking. Director Sunil Jain, academic director Neetu Jain, director Ashish Jain, principal Amita Sharma, vice-principal Ajay Prajapati and the entire teaching staff extended their best wishes to the students for a bright and innovative future. 

