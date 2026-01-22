MP News: NVIS Students Shine At National Robotics Competition In Sanawad | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Valley International School (NVIS), Barwaha, shined at the national-level Robotics and Coding (IRC League) competition organised at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi on Wednesday.

Competing against more than 120 teams from across the country, including Haryana, Sikkim, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the students showcased technical skills and teamwork.

All three teams from the school performed impressively under the guidance of robotics mentors Dr Drishti Jain and Vikram Singh.

The primary-level team ‘Robo Sprouts’ emerged as national champions by securing first place and won ‘Starbot Award’ for the best robot design. Their creativity and problem-solving abilities earned high praise from the judges.

The junior-level team ‘Mecha Makers’ secured the eighth position, while the middle-level team ‘Tech Titans’ achieved fifth rank.

Drishti Jain congratulated the students, parents and teachers, stating that such achievements encourage innovation and scientific thinking. Director Sunil Jain, academic director Neetu Jain, director Ashish Jain, principal Amita Sharma, vice-principal Ajay Prajapati and the entire teaching staff extended their best wishes to the students for a bright and innovative future.