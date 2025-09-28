Indore News: High Court Bans Burning Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's ‘Surpanakha’ Effigy On Dussehra

MP News: High Court Rejects Plea To Burn Sonam Raghuvanshi's Effigy “Surpanakha” On Dusshera; Indore Event Sparks Row |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bizarre initiative of burning an effigy of “Surpanakha” a 11-faced effigy carrying photos of women who are accused of killing their husbands including Sonam Raghuvanshi has been turned down by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The controversial event named as ‘Surpanakha Dahan’ is initiated by a group named as 'Paurush', where effigies of women charged with heinous crimes, including Indore’s Sonam Raghuvanshi and Meerut’s Muskan, will be set on fire.

Accused's brother objects

Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, has strongly objected to the event and demanded its suspension. He met with Indore Collector Shivam Verma on Wednesday and filed a formal complaint.

According to the accused's brother, Sonam's case is still pending and the court has not convicted her. He said, "In such a situation, publicly displaying her face on an effigy is wrong and amounts to mental harassment. It is against the law and is tarnishing Sonam's image."

Notably, Govind initially extended support for his sister's conviction, but now his stance has changed and he is working to secure her bail.

Raghuvanshi community protested

The Raghuvanshi community has also expressed displeasure over burning effigies. Representatives of the community stated that using the name "Raghuvanshi" to portray evil on any public platform is offensive.

They questioned the organisers, stating that such events could be detrimental to social harmony and that the administration should take immediate action. The community has warned of widespread protests if their demands are not considered.

Organisers argue

The social organization "Paurush," which organised the effigy burning, has denied all allegations. The organization's president, Ashok Dashora, said, "We are not insulting any woman, but rather raising our voice against the growing misconduct, adultery, fraud, and immorality in society. This event is not against any individual, but against a wrong mindset."

The organization also stated that they have the right to freedom of expression under the Constitution and that defamation is now a civil matter, so the administration cannot stop the event.

Support from the deceased's family

Amidst the controversy, the organisation, "Paurush," received support from Raja Raghuvanshi's family. Family members have confirmed that they are with the event and will personally attend it. They believe this step will send a strong message to society.