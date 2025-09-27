Indore News: 62-Year-Old British Businessman Found Dead In House; Tablets Recovered Near Body |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old British businessman was found dead at his residence under Rau police station limits on Friday night. The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained, and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said the deceased was identified as Christopher Perry, a native of Rustington, England, who had been living in Silicon City, Indore for the past two years. He was a co-partner in Steelint Blasting Equipment Pvt Ltd, Pithampur.

According to police, neighbours grew suspicious when Perry did not open his house for a long time. They broke open the door around 9 pm and found him lying dead.

The FSL team and senior officials reached the spot and started an investigation. Some tablets were also recovered from near the body.

Police have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of death and have informed his family members in England. He lived here alone and has three daughters who live in England.