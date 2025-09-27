 Indore News: 62-Year-Old British Businessman Found Dead In House; Tablets Recovered Near Body
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 62-Year-Old British Businessman Found Dead In House; Tablets Recovered Near Body

Indore News: 62-Year-Old British Businessman Found Dead In House; Tablets Recovered Near Body

Neighbours grew suspicious when businessman did not open his house for a long time and broke the door

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 62-Year-Old British Businessman Found Dead In House; Tablets Recovered Near Body |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old British businessman was found dead at his residence under Rau police station limits on Friday night. The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained, and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said the deceased was identified as Christopher Perry, a native of Rustington, England, who had been living in Silicon City, Indore for the past two years. He was a co-partner in Steelint Blasting Equipment Pvt Ltd, Pithampur.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata...
article-image

According to police, neighbours grew suspicious when Perry did not open his house for a long time. They broke open the door around 9 pm and found him lying dead.

The FSL team and senior officials reached the spot and started an investigation. Some tablets were also recovered from near the body.

FPJ Shorts
Raigad News: Smart Meter Awareness Drive Launched At BATU, Lonere To Educate Students On Benefits And Careers
Raigad News: Smart Meter Awareness Drive Launched At BATU, Lonere To Educate Students On Benefits And Careers
'I Have Never Seen...': Salman Agha Makes Huge Statement Over 'Handshake' Row Controversy Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'I Have Never Seen...': Salman Agha Makes Huge Statement Over 'Handshake' Row Controversy Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
Navi Mumbai News: Rabale Police Constable Somnath Phapale Found Dead In Taloja Creek; DNA Confirms Identity
Navi Mumbai News: Rabale Police Constable Somnath Phapale Found Dead In Taloja Creek; DNA Confirms Identity
Thane News: Four Undertrial Prisoners Booked For Assaulting Police Constable Inside Van At Kalyan Court
Thane News: Four Undertrial Prisoners Booked For Assaulting Police Constable Inside Van At Kalyan Court
Read Also
Indore Chappan Dukaan Tour: Tasting Dabeli, Dal Pakwan, Jini Dosa & What Not; Check Out Some...
article-image

Police have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of death and have informed his family members in England. He lived here alone and has three daughters who live in England.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 62-Year-Old British Businessman Found Dead In House; Tablets Recovered Near Body

Indore News: 62-Year-Old British Businessman Found Dead In House; Tablets Recovered Near Body

Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata...

Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata...

Indore Chappan Dukaan Tour: Tasting Dabeli, Dal Pakwan, Jini Dosa & What Not; Check Out Some...

Indore Chappan Dukaan Tour: Tasting Dabeli, Dal Pakwan, Jini Dosa & What Not; Check Out Some...

Indore Online Fraud: Cyber Law & MBA Students Among 9 Held From UP For Duping Retired GM Of Mumbai...

Indore Online Fraud: Cyber Law & MBA Students Among 9 Held From UP For Duping Retired GM Of Mumbai...

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...