 Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self At Home, Police Probe Underway
Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self At Home, Police Probe Underway

An 18-year-old girl, Pramila, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Indore’s Lasudia area. The incident occurred while her mother was in the bathroom. She was rushed to hospital and later referred to MY Hospital, where she died on Tuesday. Police registered a marg and began an investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police officials said on Tuesday.

According to information, the matter was reported from Indore’s Lasudia area. The incident occurred while her mother was taking a bath. Reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. 

FIR registered 

During this time, the girl went into another room and took the extreme step. Police have registered a case of accidental death (marg) and started an investigation.

According to Lasudia police, the deceased has been identified as Pramila (18), daughter of Jeetu More. 

She was found by family members and rushed to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to MY Hospital. 

Doctors put her on a ventilator, but she died early Tuesday morning.

Family members said Pramila had left her studies after Class 8 and stayed at home. No suicide note was found.

She is survived by 3 younger sisters and a brother. Her father works as a driver for an administrative officer and was on duty at the time of the incident.

Further detials are awaited.

Second student death within 24 hours

A 25-year-old medical student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The deceased was identified as Antariksh Agrawal, was a first-year MBBS student.

Police said his body was found hanging in room number 43 on the fourth floor of Block-B of the hostel.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The incident came to light when his roommate returned in the evening and knocked on the door.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self At Home, Police Probe Underway
