 Indore News: 20-Year-Old Newlywed Found Hanging After Husband Refuses To Take Her For Shopping
A 20-year-old newly married woman, Monica Chauhan, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area on Monday. She was alone when the incident occurred. Her husband later found her hanging and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A minor argument earlier reportedly took place over going out to buy stitching material.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old newly married woman allegedly died by suicide at her house in Indore on Monday.

The incident took place in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore on Monday.

When he returned, he found her hanging and immediately rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to information, the incident took place when her husband was not at home.

The deceased has been identified as Monica Chauhan. She lived with her husband, Ritesh Patel, in Kalp Kamdhenu Nagar under the Vijay Nagar police station area.

Monica used to do stitching work from home, while her husband worked as a Rapido bike rider to earn a living.

According to the husband, Monica had asked him to take her to buy cloth for her stitching work on Monday. However, he could not take her due to some reason.

This led to an argument between the two. He later left the house, and when he came back, he found Monica hanging inside the house.

He immediately took her to the hospital, but doctors could not save her.

Police said the couple had a love marriage. They had known each other since their school days and got married in April 2025 after leaving their homes. Monica’s parents live in the Khajrana area of Indore.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Meanwhile, the woman’s father, Hiralal Chauhan, has made serious allegations against the police. He said that when Monica left home last year, he had filed a missing complaint at Khajrana police station. He claimed that despite repeated requests, police did not take strong action to trace her. Later, the family came to know that she was living in Vijay Nagar.

The father also alleged that his daughter was troubled at her in-laws’ house. He said they often received information about her problems from relatives. On Monday, they were informed about her death by a niece. When the family reached MY Hospital, her body had already been kept in the mortuary.

Vijay Nagar police have registered a case and started an investigation. Officials said all angles are being checked, and the family’s allegations will also be examined.

