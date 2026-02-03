 MP News: High Court Gives Civic Body 3 Months To Relocate Vegetable Market In Kukdeshwar
Updated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
MP News: High Court Gives Civic Body 3 Months To Relocate Vegetable Market In Kukdeshwar

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court bench on Monday gave Kukdeshwar municipal council and the district administration three months to comply with an earlier court order to relocate a vegetable market to a safer alternative location in Kukdeshwar town. 

Hearing a contempt petition filed by Banshilal Mali through advocate Sahaj Chaudhary on January 30, the court granted a final three-month deadline for compliance with previous directives.

As per information, the controversy stems from a October 23, 2024 high court order directing the municipal council to relocate the existing vegetable market to a safer alternative location and demolish illegal constructions. 

Additionally, the Neemuch Collector was instructed to initiate recovery and punitive action against officers responsible for wasting public funds.

When the municipal council challenged this order through a review petition, the high court dismissed it on March 7, 2025. Despite the dismissal, authorities continued to ignore the directives.

The court also issued an unambiguous warning that if its earlier directions aren’t implemented within three months of receiving the certified order copy, contempt proceedings will be taken against concerned officers.

