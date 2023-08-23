Indore: Newest Cohort Enters IIM Indore With Dreams & Hopes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The youngest batch of five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM Batch 2023-28) has entered IIM Indore with lot many dreams and hopes.

The induction programme for the newest cohort was organised at the elite b-school in the city on Tuesday. The batch was inaugurated by IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai and Saurabh Chandra, managing director of BCG India, who was the chief guest on this occasion.

In his address, Rai emphasized the institute's commitment to nurturing leaders and thinkers who will shape the future of management and business. He articulated the significance of the ‘OCEAN’ principles as guiding pillars for their academic journey.

He underscored the value of O for Openness, urging students to embrace diverse experiences and engage with individuals from different backgrounds, fostering a broader perspective.

Emphasizing C for Conscientiousness, Rai highlighted the necessity of disciplined effort for success, along with the importance of nurturing meaningful hobbies. Turning to E for Empathy, he encouraged students to practice kindness towards themselves and others, particularly in the face of new challenges.

Chandra shared profound life lessons, drawing from his own experiences. He emphasized the significance of recognizing oneself as a part of a greater purpose, advocating humility and collaboration. He encouraged kindness in interactions, particularly in a diverse environment, stressing the value of compassion.

Addressing life's unpredictable nature, he urged embracing the uncertainties and living life fully, highlighting the futility of excessive planning. Flexibility in goals is pivotal; he said and should be aligned with the commitment to add value.

He advised that authenticity emerged as a key theme, and one could respectfully disagree, staying true to one's beliefs. The lessons also encompassed learning from mistakes, upholding ethics, and the acceptance of life's unpredictability.

He also advised the students to take utmost care of their health. IPM stands as one of the most sought-after courses, and the 13th batch this year attracted a remarkable 24,865 applicants, out of which 746 got selected for the interview.

This fervent interest underlines the programme's unparalleled appeal and recognition in the academic landscape. A total of 156 individuals were chosen for the batch. The batch has 49 females and 107 males, embarking on a journey that promises to shape their academic and personal trajectories in the most profound and impactful ways.

